Comparing Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) & American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) and American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Outfront Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Outfront Media shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of American Assets Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Outfront Media and American Assets Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outfront Media $1.24 billion 2.78 -$61.00 million $0.67 35.19 American Assets Trust $344.57 million 6.49 $35.59 million $1.89 19.56

American Assets Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Outfront Media. American Assets Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Outfront Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Outfront Media has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Assets Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Outfront Media and American Assets Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outfront Media -12.14% -13.77% -2.31% American Assets Trust 5.08% 1.34% 0.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Outfront Media and American Assets Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outfront Media 0 1 4 0 2.80 American Assets Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

Outfront Media presently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.38%. American Assets Trust has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.52%. Given Outfront Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Outfront Media is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Summary

American Assets Trust beats Outfront Media on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's office portfolio comprises approximately 3.4 million rentable square feet, and its retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.1 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes.

