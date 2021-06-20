Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 140 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 111.7% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $89.94 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.