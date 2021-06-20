Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 3,811.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 82,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 31,370 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in Ormat Technologies by 55.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 14,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,858 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.73 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.