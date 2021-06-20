Concord Wealth Partners Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at about $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,807,000 after buying an additional 94,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IAC. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.87.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.99. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.37.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.