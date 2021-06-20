Concord Wealth Partners Trims Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,939,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,417,000 after acquiring an additional 355,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,530,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,313,000 after acquiring an additional 324,381 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 184,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRT. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.18.

FRT opened at $117.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

