ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Shares Bought by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.13% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConnectOne Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, with a total value of $59,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $28.72.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 30.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a chartered commercial bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

