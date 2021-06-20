ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Sells $36,132.76 in Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,059.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brett Just also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $85,298.67.

ContextLogic stock opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.07. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of -1.94.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

