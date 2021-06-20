Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CLR. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Continental Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $34.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Continental Resources has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $37.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.14 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,051 shares of company stock valued at $1,252,071. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 255,369 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,223,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 43,290 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 104,913 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 86,400 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

