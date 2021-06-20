Contrasting Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) & ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) and Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProPhase Labs and Anixa Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProPhase Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anixa Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

ProPhase Labs currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 341.70%. Anixa Biosciences has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.48%. Given ProPhase Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProPhase Labs is more favorable than Anixa Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of ProPhase Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of Anixa Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

ProPhase Labs has a beta of -0.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anixa Biosciences has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Anixa Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProPhase Labs -0.93% 12.01% 6.70% Anixa Biosciences N/A -150.41% -139.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProPhase Labs and Anixa Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProPhase Labs $14.51 million 5.91 -$2.13 million ($0.20) -28.30 Anixa Biosciences $250,000.00 473.21 -$10.02 million ($0.45) -8.78

ProPhase Labs has higher revenue and earnings than Anixa Biosciences. ProPhase Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anixa Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ProPhase Labs beats Anixa Biosciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand. The company also provides contract manufacturing services, such as product development, pre-commercialization, production, warehousing, and distribution; and offers SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and COVID-19 viral mutation PCR tests through saliva and nasal swab methods, as well as other respiratory pathogen panel testing services, including Influenza A and B, and others. It serves consumer products companies, as well as large national chain, regional, specialty, and local retail stores. The company was formerly known as The Quigley Corporation. ProPhase Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Garden City, New York.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell technology, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer; and the discovery and development of anti-viral drug candidates for the treatment of COVID-19 focused on inhibiting certain viral protein functions of the virus. Its vaccine programs comprise the development of a vaccine against triple negative breast cancer; and a vaccine against ovarian cancer. The company is also developing immuno-therapy drugs against cancer. It has a collaboration agreement with MolGenie GmbH to discover and develop anti-viral drug candidates against COVID-19. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.

