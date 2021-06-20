Contrasting Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Curative Biotechnology (NASDAQ:CUBT) and SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Curative Biotechnology alerts:

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and SOC Telemed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed N/A -96.38% -23.51%

74.6% of SOC Telemed shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of SOC Telemed shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Curative Biotechnology has a beta of -33.9, indicating that its stock price is 3,490% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOC Telemed has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Curative Biotechnology and SOC Telemed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Curative Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A SOC Telemed 0 1 5 0 2.83

SOC Telemed has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 72.70%. Given SOC Telemed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SOC Telemed is more favorable than Curative Biotechnology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Curative Biotechnology and SOC Telemed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Curative Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SOC Telemed $57.99 million 9.49 -$49.85 million ($3.55) -1.71

Curative Biotechnology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SOC Telemed.

Summary

SOC Telemed beats Curative Biotechnology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Curative Biotechnology Company Profile

Curative Biotechnology, Inc., doing business as Connectyx, a development-stage biomedical company, focuses on novel treatments for rare diseases. The company focuses on therapies with potentially accelerated development paths as a result of the disease, the nature of the therapeutic itself, or the stage of clinical development. Its pipeline candidates include CURB906, an antibody drug conjugate for targeting CD56 positive brain tumors; and IMT504, a novel immune therapy to treat rabies. Curative Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

SOC Telemed Company Profile

SOC Telemed, Inc. provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Reston, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Curative Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curative Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.