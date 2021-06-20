Contrasting Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) & Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) and Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Oscar Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Trupanion shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Trupanion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Oscar Health and Trupanion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oscar Health $462.80 million 10.69 -$406.83 million N/A N/A Trupanion $502.03 million 8.35 -$5.84 million ($0.16) -653.81

Trupanion has higher revenue and earnings than Oscar Health.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oscar Health and Trupanion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oscar Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Trupanion 0 3 3 0 2.50

Oscar Health currently has a consensus price target of $37.83, suggesting a potential upside of 58.56%. Trupanion has a consensus price target of $98.60, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Oscar Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oscar Health is more favorable than Trupanion.

Profitability

This table compares Oscar Health and Trupanion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oscar Health N/A N/A N/A Trupanion -3.15% -7.13% -4.24%

Summary

Oscar Health beats Trupanion on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc. provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc. and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc. in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc. changed its name to Trupanion, Inc. in 2013. Trupanion, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

