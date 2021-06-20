Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Position Increased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,836 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.20% of Copart worth $308,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after buying an additional 707,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,047,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,932,000 after buying an additional 665,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after buying an additional 471,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $128.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.55 and a 52 week high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

