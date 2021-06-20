Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 817 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 22.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 37.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COKE opened at $399.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.20 and a fifty-two week high of $460.00.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $4.37. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 43.83%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

