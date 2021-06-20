Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,194 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after buying an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 219,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,030,000 after buying an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,698 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,766 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,675,000 after buying an additional 78,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.54 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

