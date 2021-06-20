Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 15,039 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 44.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after acquiring an additional 236,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares during the last quarter. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.93.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.20 million. Research analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

