Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.38 Million Position in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,984,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after purchasing an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.