Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Takes $1.44 Million Position in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $40.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 48.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.