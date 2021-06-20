COVA (COVA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $37,087.00

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. COVA has a market cap of $841,371.11 and $37,087.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, COVA has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00059888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00023841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.84 or 0.00751489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00044152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00083358 BTC.

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

