Craig Hallum Cuts Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $219.00

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) had its price target lowered by Craig Hallum from $296.00 to $219.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on QDEL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Quidel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.05. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.24 million. Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $84,909.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,868.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 598.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $1,602,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 137.0% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 273,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 157,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 110,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after acquiring an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.