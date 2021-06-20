Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.70) to GBX 2,430 ($31.75) and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Admiral Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,536.33 ($33.14).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 3,209 ($41.93) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 2,234 ($29.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,838.32.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

