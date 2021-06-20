Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 614,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,040 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 482.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $318.44 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.68.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

