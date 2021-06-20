Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% during the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 36.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 356.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after acquiring an additional 23,258 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 396.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,827,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.64.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $335.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $358.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.81 and a 12 month high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.