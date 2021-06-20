Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 11,277 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,277 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ABB by 12.5% during the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 105,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ABB by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 38,555 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of ABB by 1.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 93,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ABB by 13.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABB opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.06. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

ABB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DNB Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC raised ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

