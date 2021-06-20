Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 410 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,037,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,748,000 after purchasing an additional 48,090 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

LFUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other Littelfuse news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.94, for a total value of $664,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 264,310 shares in the company, valued at $70,290,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 7,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.58, for a total transaction of $1,998,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,066.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,310 shares of company stock worth $5,443,651 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.69. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.61 and a 1 year high of $287.92.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $463.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.