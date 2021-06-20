Cresset Asset Management LLC Buys 5,042 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magnite were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 12,327.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,986,000 after acquiring an additional 703,717 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 303.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 873,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 656,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,674,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,927,000 after acquiring an additional 644,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 592,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnite alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 2.38. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 34,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,389,890.07. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 312,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,725,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $2,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 597,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,206,798.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 524,267 shares of company stock worth $17,770,884. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.