Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases 506 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 52.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 25.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,045,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $7,297,710. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

