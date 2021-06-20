Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $589,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $113.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $60.61 and a one year high of $124.37. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

