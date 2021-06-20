CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company which, through its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, provides personal banking, wealth management, loans, savings accounts, leasing, retirement plans, investment management and insurance services to businesses. It operates primarily in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CFB. Raymond James increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $766.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.39.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $332,990. Corporate insiders own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $8,786,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 13.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,261,000 after purchasing an additional 380,789 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $2,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 205.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 289,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 194,600 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 217.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 142,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

