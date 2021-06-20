Cryptaur Market Capitalization Tops $3.49 Million (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Cryptaur coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $4,216.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00060271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.04 or 0.00756415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00044610 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00083696 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

Cryptaur is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.