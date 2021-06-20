Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Cue Biopharma worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

CUE opened at $12.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.02. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $26.44.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. Research analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

