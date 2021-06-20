Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Separately, B. Riley increased their target price on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Cumulus Media stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.75.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.88) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $201.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.50 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 9.40%. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the first quarter valued at about $374,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cumulus Media in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.