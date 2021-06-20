CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CURI. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CuriosityStream from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on CuriosityStream from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ CURI opened at $12.63 on Friday. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $748.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66.

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CuriosityStream will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth $17,974,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CuriosityStream by 4,996.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 402,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 394,838 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,178,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

