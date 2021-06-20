cVault.finance (CORE) Hits One Day Volume of $42,163.00

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 20th. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for about $6,156.18 or 0.17536106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a market cap of $61.56 million and approximately $42,163.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $264.43 or 0.00753247 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00043865 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00083802 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

