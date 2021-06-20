Cyclone Protocol Price Tops $554.61 on Major Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.10 million and $712,780.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $554.61 or 0.01601209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00008693 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00017643 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 12,798 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

