Dai (DAI) Market Cap Hits $5.22 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $5.22 billion and approximately $335.33 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00060258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00023816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.68 or 0.00756302 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00044522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00083460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,215,555,772 coins and its circulating supply is 5,215,555,283 coins. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

