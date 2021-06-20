Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 560,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after buying an additional 281,002 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.44.

CPB stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.53 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.43.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

