Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,761 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

LNG stock opened at $83.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.06, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.09. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.