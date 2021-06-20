Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 588.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.41.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 193,003 shares of company stock worth $26,911,077 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 267.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

