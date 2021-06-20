Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 68.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 87,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 50,915 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 988.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 154,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 140,526 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.20.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $160.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.11. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.86 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $116.78 and a 52 week high of $168.52.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

