Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Makes New $2.69 Million Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 13,415 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $684,030.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,587,522.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $248,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BWA opened at $47.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.