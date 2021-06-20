Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 2,032 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.23.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.86 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

