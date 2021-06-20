Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $146.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DRI. Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.97.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $130.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 112.46%.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

