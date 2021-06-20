Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.32.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $311,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,624,364.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 12.3% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $3,674,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $3,236,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 786.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,356 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. 1,305,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.50.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.