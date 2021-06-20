Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Market Cap Tops $1.62 Million (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. In the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 82% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $382,910.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00057768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00024318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $248.22 or 0.00731736 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00043492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00083161 BTC.

About Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

DVP is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 304,695,957 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

