Delivery Hero’s (DHER) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on DHER. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €153.08 ($180.09).

Delivery Hero stock opened at €107.95 ($127.00) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €116.93.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

