Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 15,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 2.15. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denison Mines will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DNN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 14.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

