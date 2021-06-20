DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,681 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

XRAY stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 22.35%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

