Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 774,385 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Devon Energy worth $16,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DVN opened at $26.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 14.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -488.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.26.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

