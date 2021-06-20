Diageo (LON:DGE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Kepler Capital Markets

Diageo (LON:DGE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 4.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,549 ($46.37).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,459.50 ($45.20) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,542.50 ($46.28). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,329.61. The stock has a market cap of £80.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.07.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 262 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 270 shares of company stock valued at $854,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

