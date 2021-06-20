Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 742.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 746.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after acquiring an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.31.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

